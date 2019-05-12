Ayogya movie review: Vishal-Raashi Kanna's action potboiler is saved by its stunning climax

3/5









Vishal’s Ayogya is not exactly a scene-to-scene remake of NTR’s Poori Jagannadh-directed Temper (remade in Hindi by Rohit Shetty as Simmba with Ranveer Singh); the climax is stunningly different. Vishal had told his director Venkat Mohan before the shoot that he would do the remake only if the climax is reworked and highlighted the issue that he champions. The film made as a potboiler succeeds to a certain extent in being slightly offbeat within the commercial cinema format, only because of the climax.

Vishal is an actor who heads powerful film bodies in Tamil cinema and has ‘political’ ambitions. He has strong viewpoints especially regarding crime against women and has come out vociferously demanding stricter action against perpetrators of rape. And through Ayogya, Vishal argues for death penalty to those who commit rape as he believes currently the laws are lenient and in most cases, they get away scot-free. So, the real life persona and beliefs of Vishal and the reel character Karnan that he plays in the film merge effortlessly.

The basic story and treatment is the same as the original. Karnan (Vishal) is an orphan who grew up the hard way and wants to be a policeman at all costs. He wants to be a cop for all the wrong reasons. Finally using dubious methods, he joins the police and becomes corrupt and has hardly any emotions when it comes to money and power. He gets transferred to Chennai on the recommendation of a local gangster Kaalirajan (Parthiepan) and virtually starts working for him and making money.

His associate constable (KS Ravikumar), an honest cop with a conscience, tries to correct him on many occasions but fails. His girlfriend Sindhu (Raashi Khanna), who runs a pet care centre, asks him to save a girl from the clutches of Kaali’s men, as her “birthday gift”. Karnan, to please Sindhu, goes out of his way to save the girl, whom his benefactor Kaali wants to be killed at any cost. This incident changes his outlook towards life and he decides to mend his ways.

The treatment is loud as the director wants to hammer his point and nothing is left to imagination. The basic theme and transformation of the hero with shades of grey post-interval to a righteous man who provides instant justice has been a favourite theme with filmmakers down south from the 1980’s. As the hero tells the villain at the interval block – “you are going to witness a Karna Thandavam (Karna’s war dance), and this provides the goosebump-inducing moments in the film.

Ayogya more or less follows the original version, including the characterisations and locations, till the unexpected climax. Vishal’s character in the film undergoes a transformation for the better, triggered by a rape incident. The actor is a bit over-the-top initially as he wanted to be different from NTR's style but shines in the climax. For Parthiepan, who has done similar comic villain roles, it is a walk in the woods. Raashi Khanna, as the love interest of Vishal, looks fresh though her role is underwritten. KS Ravikumar is impressive as the constable with a conscience. The film could have avoided the unnecessary songs and reduced the running time (150 minutes) to make it racier.

Through Ayogya, Vishal and co send out a strong message and offer a solution to recurring incidents of rape in the country. They also point out that the court should speed up such cases and give a verdict as early as possible. Ayogya is hard-hitting action drama that comes out with a powerful and timely message.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 11:16:11 IST

