Known for her unconventional roles and commendable acting skills, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most prettiest and promising actors of today. On the occasion of her film ‘De De Pyaar De’ completing 4 years today, Rakul Preet Singh expresses her gratitude towards all the love received for her character Ayesha which is extremely special for the actress.

Rakul playing the character of Ayesha was applauded greatly by her fans across the nation. From her hot looks to on point dialogue delivery and the charismatic chemistry with Ajay on screen, the role Ayesha has undeniably left an imprint in the minds of the people.

Overwhelmed by the amazing response to the film, Rakul took to her social media to express her gratitude towards the crew members and fans as she said, I can’t belive it’s been 4 years.. thankyou to the entire team for an amazing memorable experience. Ayesha will always be very very special.”

On the work front, the actress will be next be seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

