After months of speculations over Shah Rukh Khan‘s role in Ayan Mukherji‘s dream project, Brahmastra, his cameo appearance as scientist Mohan Bhargava or ‘Vanarastra’ has won hearts all over the country, leaving many impressed by his performance and onscreen presence. Since then, Shah Rukh’s cameo in the film continues to remain in talks and is also receiving quite a lot of love from his fans who were waiting for his return on the big screen. Well, it was a very brief appearance at the beginning of the film, several fan theories have already started making rounds on the internet regarding SRK’s character. However, finally breaking his silence on the same, director Ayan Mukherji while calling it a different sequence in comparison to the entire film, also compared SRK’s part with that of ‘Iron Man’.

While decoding the fan theories about Brahmastra and its prominent characters including SRK’s Vanarastra, the 39-year-old director along with his fellow comic book theorists dived deeper into the roles and had a fun discussion over the same.

Ayan, while speaking about the audience’s reaction to Vanarastra, said that people may have found Shah Rukh Khan’s scene a bit different from what was shown in the entire film, further adding that the tonality of the sequence was a bit similar to that of ‘Iron Man’ from Hollywood’s Avengers.

“We had always visualised Vanarastra to be from the world of science and therefore decided to show the actor in the role of a scientist which further also separates the particular scene from the rest of the film,” Ayan said.

Furthermore, he added that the film is entirely focused on the romance between Shiva and Isha and maintains consistency till the end. He said that the beginning scene was an “item sequence” where “SRK is a kind of hero who can be seen cracking jokes”.

Watch the full conversation here:

Shah Rukh’s scientist role was an ode to Swades: Ayan Mukherji

Earlier, speaking exclusively with Firstpost, the director had given light on the role of SRK as a scientist and said that it was an ode to his character from Swades.

“I worked on Swades. To give you a history, Swades was my first film as an assistant director and I’m credited as the writer also. Swades is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker who’s my brother-in-law. So I’m very close to Swades. Even in this film, the character of Shah Rukh sir is that of a scientist. So I thought I’d put this in the Easter egg from my first film, so I decided to call him Mohan Bhargava”, he had said.

Featuring actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in lead roles, Brahmastra is going well at the box office.

