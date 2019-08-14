Awkwafina to star in John Raffo's adaptation of A Lee Martinez's The Last Adventure of Constance Verity

The Last Adventure of Constance Verity, written by A Lee Martinez, was adapted for film by John Raffo (The Relic) for Legendary.

The fantasy adventure follows Constance Verity who has been battling the forces of the supernatural and trying to keep the world safe from disaster all her life. Now she wants a break in order to live a normal life with an ordinary job, friends, and romance. But that's easier said than done when you're the chosen one.

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell) will play Constance.

Jon Shestack (Air Force One, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past) will produce, while Jon Silk is to oversee production with Jay Ashenfelter on behalf of Legendary.

Awkwafina was recently announced as part of the cast of Disney's Phase 4 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, Ryan Murphy's The Prom and Breaking News In Yuba County. She will also voice Scuttle the seagull in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake, to be directed by Rob Marshall.

