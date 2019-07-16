Avril Lavigne releases music video for 'I Fell in Love with the Devil' from new album, Head Above Water

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne dropped a new track 'I Fell in Love with the Devil', from her latest album Head Above Water on 15 July (Monday).

According to Billboard, the track which exudes major emo vibes, sees the singer rocking various exquisite outfits in different dramatic landscapes, such as a graveyard. In one of the scenes, the singer reappears in a black dress, leather gloves, and hooded cape, holding a cross in her hands as she sings, "I can't give you up," and embraces the fictional character Lucifer in the song.

Later she changes her attire and gets dressed in a ravishing red gown and jewels at one point while playing piano in the middle of the woods in an uncanny manner.

Lavigne posted a look from the song and announced the news of the video on her Twitter handle.

The video for I Fell In Love With The Devil is out now! https://t.co/aG0kFjBTFE pic.twitter.com/e8h7U8Ldth — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) July 15, 2019

She also explained what led her to write this song.

The singer kept her fans on toes by posting cryptic messages and pictures from the song over the weekends. Some of the pictures were presumably from the video, while the other messages were lyrics of the song.

The 'Complicated' singer recently announced dates for her first North American tour in five years. The 15-date Head Above Water tour kicks off on September 14 in Seattle.

The song is directed by Elliott Lester and produced by Chromista.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 18:32:45 IST