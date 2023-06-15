‘Balika Vadhu‘ fame Avika Gor is gearing up for 1920: Horrors of the Heart that releases in cinemas on June 23. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, she revealed how she was replaced in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She said, “It was a last-minute change. We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else. I was going to sign the next day.”

Talking about another film of Khan called Antim: The Final Truth, Gor revealed, “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film, they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens. At the end of the day, it’s their call, and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons. They know better.”

On feeling upset about it

Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because, at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film, and that’s who they go ahead with.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.