Avicii's rep refutes reports of a posthumous album, says 'rumours are coming from hopeful fans'

Representative of DJ/producer Avicii have refuted reports that a posthumous album of his unreleased music is in works.

The late Swedish musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was working on new music. He passed away on 20 April. "Tim had been working on new material and had posted 9ishphotos and Instagram stories about his sessions this year.

"As of this moment, these stories about a scheduled release are just rumours coming from hopeful fans who loved Tim and his music," Avicii's publicist Diana Baron told Independent.

Prior to his death, Avicii had struggled with health problems including anxiety and pancreatitis, eventually prompting him to get surgery to remove his gall bladder and pancreas.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 17:35 PM