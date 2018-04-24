Avicii’s family issues first statement after Swedish DJ’s death, thank everyone for 'support and loving words'

The unexpected death of Swedish DJ Avicii had left the music industry and his fans world over in shock and grief. The family of the artist whose real name was Tim Bergling has now issued a statement, reported Variety.

The statement reads, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honour Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family”.

Avicii who was found dead in a hotel room in Oman was only 28. No suspicious circumstances were reported after his autopsies were conducted by the Oman police. Best known for his Billboard No 4 superhit "Wake Me Up", the artist was seen in the league of DJs like David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia.

He had suffered from acute pancreatitis due to excessive drinking and had quit live performances in 2016 due to his health problems. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think,” Avicii had said. His last live show was in Ibiza on 28 August, 2016.

His latest studio EP Avicii (01) is up for a Billboard Music Award and was nominated alongside EDM mainstays The Chainsmokers and Kygo. His premature death has resulted in a worldwide pouring of grief and condolences, with Calvin Harris tweeting a heartfelt, “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x”.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 10:58 AM