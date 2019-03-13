Avengers rumour round-up: Captain Marvel teams up with Avengers to take down Thanos; Wakanda may withdraw their support

With Avengers:Endgame release two months away, theories and predictions surrounding the film's plot are all over the internet just like the ads for monthly subscription newsletters. Most theories revolve around the surviving heroes would do, while others believe that Thanos didn't really kill anyone but launched an alternate universe.

However, with the introduction of Captain Marvel to the MCU, the theories regarding the Avengers have multiplied.

Surviving heroes will destroy the infinity stones with the help of Captain Marvel:

A new theory on Reddit reckons Captain Marvel to be the strongest among surviving superheroes who will destroy the stones. The theory states that the Avengers will travel back in time through the Quantum Realm, and destroy the Space and Mind stone. "Scott [Lang] theorises that changing the past via the quantum realm does not affect the future, but rather creates alternate time lines/universes in the quantum realm/multiverse. This means that once the time stone is destroyed later in the movie, ‘changing the past’ will be effectively wiped from the MCU,” part of the theory reads.

It points out if one gem is destroyed, then it will be erased from Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet in the future. Essentially, he can travel back in time too as long as he has the Time Stone. And of course, he can rebuild destroyed gems, just as he did with Vision’s Mind Stone in Avengers Infinity War. But if the Avengers focus on obliterating the Time Stone, it will land Thanos in big trouble.

Dissecting the Captain Marvel post-credit cliffhanger:

During a post-credit scene in the recent Marvel film Captain Marvel, the newly introduced superhero appears unannounced at the Avengers headquarters at some point after Thanos’ snapped his fingers, which eradicated half of the universe. In this post-apocalyptic moment, Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner and James Rhodes are seen studying the pager, which they know is important because Fury activated it before he died. But they clearly can’t figure out what it does. Just as the pager goes blank, Captain Marvel appears.

“Where’s Fury?” she asks. Her appearance in the scene confirms that she will be an integral part of the team right from the beginning. A theory suggests that her powers seem to rival those of Thor and that’s what makes her arrival so important. She is essentially the Avenger’s trump card.

Kronos is the real villain but will help Avengers defeat Thanos

Reddit user ak2sup thinks the villain of the film is Kronos, who might be imprisoned in the Quantum Realm right now. Viewers also saw a glimpse of him in the Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kronos, the theory says, will give the Avengers the wrist devices that were spotted in the Avengers: Endgame posters. The gadget is believed to allow the wearer to travel through time, so Kronos would help the surviving heroes travel back and beat Thanos. However, he may some hidden agenda while helping the Avengers. The fan theory also proposes evidence that supports the arrival of Kronos by saying that Doctor Strange filmed a scene with a CGI character, which could be Kronos. And, the logo of Endgame is purple and transparent… and Kronos is also purple and transparent.

Avengers team will not receive any support from Wakanda

The mightiest heroes will face their toughest challenge when they attempt to restore the universe and take down Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But after the snap, they'll be shorthanded with the loss of people like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange. After losing the battle in Wakanda and losing so many heroes, they'll likely be devoid of many resources that were previously at their disposal. According to a new fan theory, Wakanda might close its borders to the Avengers and they won't have access to any magical support.

Avengers Endgame is slated to release on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 17:21:05 IST