Avengers' Jeremy Renner joins Jamie Foxx in Todd McFarlane's film adaptation of Spawn

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 16:07:10 IST

Actor Jeremy Renner has boarded the cast of Blumhouse Productions' Spawn. The 47-year-old actor joins Jamie Foxx, who will be playing the title character, created by comic book artist Todd McFarlane, who will also write, direct and co-produce the film.

The artist shared the news of Renner joining the team on Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner will play Twitch, a 'good cop' surrounded by corrupt officers who ends up working with Spawn.

The comic series follows Al Simmons (Foxx), a US Marine, working for a CIA black ops unit who is killed in battle and sent to hell for his war crimes. After selling his soul to a demon in exchange for being allowed to see his wife again, Simmons is transformed into a demonic warrior, Spawn, and he fights to regain his mind and control of his destiny.

The character, which first appeared in comics in 1992, is known to possess superhuman strength, speed and near immortality. He also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift and heal.

This will be the second Spawn film, following the 1997 live-action adaptation, starring Michael Jai White in the title role. It was also made into a HBO animated series that won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 16:07 PM

