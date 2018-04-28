You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War registers 2018's highest opening day figures in India, beating Padman, Padmaavat

PTI

Apr,28 2018 15:13:08 IST

Marvel Studio's latest offering Avengers: Infinity War has become 2018's highest earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 40.13 crore.

According to the makers, the film, which boasts of the largest gathering of superheroes, registered the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in India.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War/Image from Twitter.

"Avengers: Infinity War is on its way to become a cinematic milestone. The euphoria and the reactions from fans across has been stupendous and this is just the beginning," Bikram Duggal, Executive Director & Head Studios and CMO, Disney India, said in a statement. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the following:

The net box office collections of the film, which released in India yesterday, stand at Rs 31.3 crore.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film saw the superheroes battle it out against super-villain Thanos, who hopes to possess all the Infinity Stones in order to restore balance in the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 15:13 PM

