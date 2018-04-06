Avengers: Infinity War new character posters featuring 22 superheroes is Marvel's gift to fans

As the release date of Marvel's upcoming magnum opus Avengers: Infinity War approaches, it is trying its best to cash on all the hype and fan-excitement around the film. With teasers, trailers of the film already making the rounds on social media, new character posters of the film have been released.

Not one, not two, but twenty-two posters of the mightiest MCU superheroes who are prepping to take on the evil intergalactic villain Thanos in the film. The fans know and apprehend the loss of a few of these superheroes (as there will be ends to certain characters) in the upcoming film. But the sheer joy to see all of them together is a different feeling altogether.

Marvel also released a new IMAX poster for the film. It is a congregation of might and power, and comes as the best gift for MCU fans who are waiting for the film with bated breaths.

And here are all the 22 character posters featuring MCU superheroes — from Captain America to Groot — of all the franchises coming together for a common aim. We are missing a few superheroes here (read: Hawkeye, Antman, Loki); let us hope they make it to this film at least, if not the posters.

Avengers: Infinity War is the beginning of the end for the MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) first major story arc. It stars an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Anthony and Joe Russo have helmed the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Avengers: Infinity War will be arriving in theaters on 27 April.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 11:38 AM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 11:38 AM