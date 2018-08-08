Avengers: Infinity War makers were 'surprised but pleased' with Black Panther's blockbuster success

Disney had had a record-breaking year with Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The three films have raked in a combined gross of approximately $3.8 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

While there was no doubt about the blockbuster success of the star-stuffed Infinity War, not everyone at Marvel was sure of Black Panther's potential. Something, Infinity War co-writer opens up about in the commentary track for the film's Bluray release, reports Comicbook.com.

“Listen, a year ahead of time, we had no idea ‘Wakanda Forever’ was going to be amazing. We tested this movie a few times, and when we got to this scene, most of the audiences, say in January and early February, went, ‘Oh this is an interesting place, I’ve never been here before.’ After mid-February, once Black Panther had come out, this scene gets a huge cheer. It just rewards you investing in these characters. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but boy, I was really pleased,” he said.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo shared a similar sentiment, saying "A year ahead of time, we had no idea 'Wakanda forever!' was going to be amazing."

Black Panther has taken in more than $1.34 billion worldwide, making it number nine on the all-time box office list. The film recently crossed the $700 million mark at the North American box office, becoming the third film to reach the mark after Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:15 PM