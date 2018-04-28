Avengers: Infinity War heads for record-breaking $237 mn opening weekend in North America

No one doubted that Avengers: Infinity War will see a massive box-office opening.

The highly-anticipated superhero movie, which features Marvel's super-heavyweights like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Black Panther, and Thor among others, is expected to score huge in its first weekend and emerge at top of box-offices around the globe.

First estimated figures are out and, according to a report by Deadline, Avengers: Infinity War is expected to rake in $103 million on Friday in North America alone. Deadline also reports that the Marvel superhero movie collected a total of $39 million in Thursday night previews — the fourth-highest preview total in history, trailing only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45 million), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 ($43.5 million).

The total North America weekend collection for the Anthony and Joe Russo directed movie is pegged at $237 million. This will make Avengers: Infinity War second behind Star Wars: Force Awakens ($247.9 million) as the highest opening weekend collection. Some analysts believe that Avengers: Infinity War will make over $247 million as a lot of that depends on Sunday's business.

Avengers: Infinity War opened in 4,474 North American venues in the second-widest domestic release ever, behind only Despicable Me 3 at 4,529 locations. The movie has also been performing strongly in overseas markets with $95 million in its first two days from 43 territories.

The original Avengers had the highest opening to date for a Marvel film, debuting with $207.4 million in 2012. Its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, launched with $191 million. It remains to be seen in Avengers: Infinity War will top these number.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 11:32 AM