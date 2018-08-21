Avengers: Infinity War ending likely to infuse new life into X-Men franchise; Reddit user explains how

Another day, another fan theory.

A new Redditor provides a pretty mind-blowing insight into how the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic could converge in upcoming MCU films. Disney's takeover of the creative assets of 20th Century Fox could perhaps make the iconic crossover possible.

Meme_abstinent, a Redditor who knows his superheroes, suggests that after the two upcoming X-Men films, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, see the light of the day, the franchise will be rebooted.

"The X-Men will be rebooted…except Deadpool and the X-Force. Mutants will be introduced through the events of Avengers 4, as some of the half of humanity that comes back from the Snappening will become mutants and the Modern X-Men. Meanwhile, Professor X, Magneto, and Wolverine may already exist," reads the explanation.

The superheroes who were affected by Thanos' finger click towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War are likely to be infected with the mutant gene, according to a Hindustan Times report. The Redditor further speculates that the gene might get activated in the future when a human comes in contact with an Infinity Stone and gains powers from it, which will enable Scarlet Witch to become a mutant again, which remains integral to this theory.

Given the circumstances, which will become drearier with almost anyone being able to become a mutant, Scarlet Witch may want to find a new family, given her kin are also dead. She might not feel at home with a new team of mutants likely to be introduced after most of the Avengers she's worked with are either jaded or deceased too.

