Avengers: Infinity War directors on film's cliffhanger: 'Wanted to surprise audience as much as we can'

It was a record-breaking weekend for the global box office as Avengers: Infinity War steamrolled the competition with heroic takings of $641 million.

Infinity War, the latest Marvel heavy-hitter after the breakout success of Black Panther, sees a string of superheroes pitch in to save the universe from powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin).

For those of you, who have not seen the movie yet, please beware the spoilers ahead. (Read the spoiler-free review here.)

Infinity War boasts the most shocking and emotional ending we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for those who love dealing in hyperbole — blockbuster cinema even). For starters, the super-villain wins for a change. Thanos collects all six Infinity Stones, then snaps his fingers and reduces half the universe into ashes. This includes many fan-favourites like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and many of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It clearly seemed like the directors — Russo brothers — were channeling their inner George RR Martin.

Also Read: With Avengers: Infinity War, Russo brothers hit that sweet spot between Marvel's levity and DC's urgency

In an interview with Variety, the Russos discuss that shocking conclusion, noting how they have always been risk-takers and instinctive storytellers. "If you look at every film we’ve done for Marvel, there are huge, game-changing events at the end of the movies. We are interested in pushing the boundaries and pushing the story forward in unexpected ways, surprising the audience as much as we can,” said Joe Russo.

Anthony remarks how the stakes needed to be real and high for the story to have any emotional impact. "You have to go to very difficult places for the stakes to feel real, for the characters to feel like they have something to lose, for the audience to feel like they have something at risk. What we’re looking for in storytelling or art is emotional catharsis. And that’s not simply getting what you want. It’s getting an emotional experience that makes you feel and respond to it and energises you on some level," he said.

Returning to their Marvel roles are Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Captain America, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man are also back for more, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy and assorted allies.

Infinity War — the third film in the Avengers saga and the 19th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — also broke records, also clinching the highest opening of all time for a Hollywood film in India, with Rs 121 crores.

(Also read — Avengers: Infinity War cast teaser arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer in new video by Marvel)

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 16:23 PM