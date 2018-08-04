Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe, Anthony Russo may produce prehistoric drama The Last Neanderthal

Producer duo Joe and Anthony Russo are to reportedly produce the prehistoric drama The Last Neanderthal, reports Variety. Primarily shot in motion capture technology, the Russo brothers will produce it through their Abgo production company.

Stunt coordinator and movement choreographer Terry Notary will be directing the project, adds the report. Notary was also seen as villain Cull Obsidian in Avengers: Infinity War and King Kong in Kong: Skull Island. He has also worked on films like Avatar, Mowgli and War for Planet Of The Apes.

The narrative of the film deals with concepts of survival, revenge, adventure, survival and redemption. Best known for their movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the Russo brothers have also won an Emmy Award for the comedy sitcom Arrested Development.

The pitch for The Last Neanderthal was John Brancato’s, while the story was written by Notary and Brancato together. Among John's noted works are Terminator Salvation, Terminator 3, The Game and Trigger Warning.

The Russo brothers will executive produce the television adaptation of Deadly Class at Syfy as their next project.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 17:37 PM