Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo tie up with Amazon Studios for international series

The Russo Brothers have come together with Amazon Studios for an ambitious new venture that will 'redefine the boundaries of storytelling', found The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced the news of this collaboration over the weekend at the 2018 Television Critics Association's summer press tour in Los Angeles.

Described as large-scope and multi-layered, no more details have been shared regarding the series. It is reported that the director-duo will have complete creative freedom over the project.

Salke said, "The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise."

In addition to this series, the streaming platform will also be airing a mega-budget Lord of The Rings TV series, for which it has already roped in Star Trek and Jungle Series writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 12:10 PM