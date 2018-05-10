Avengers: Infinity War crosses Rs 200 cr mark in India days after beating The Jungle Book's collection

After surpassing The Jungle Book to become the highest Hollywood grosser in India, Russo brothers' superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the country.

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C... ₹ 200 cr and counting... #AvengersInfinityWar [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 200.39 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 256.91 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018

After adding Rs 3.80 crore to its impressive collection on the second Wednesday, Infinity War has garnered Rs 200 crores well within a span of less than two weeks. The release of two Bollywood films in Hansal Mehta's crime drama Omerta and Umesh Shukla's comedy 102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, could not affect the pace of the latest Marvel offering at the box office.

Infinity War had scored the second highest opening of the year in India, next only to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat, that released in Hindi, English and Telugu. Its daily collection did not fall under the Rs 20 crore mark till the first Wednesday when it saw a marginal downfall. However, the pace was back on track at the ensuing weekend, prompting MCU's long awaited film to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office, a day before Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, hits the screens.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:42 PM