You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, A Quiet Place nominated for Hugo Awards 2019

The nominees for Hugo Awards 2019, honouring the best works in fantasy and science fiction, were recently announced and many Hollywood blockbusters have made it to the list. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made it to the Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form categories alongside Annihilation, A Quiet Place and Sorry to Bother You. The nominees for Short Form category include two episodes each from Doctor Who and The Good Place, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer and an episode from The Expanse.

The finalists for 2019 Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form are: Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

A Quiet Place

Sorry to Bother You

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse#Dublin2019 #AnIrishWorldCon #TheHugoAwards — Dublin2019 (@Dublin2019) April 2, 2019

The finalists for 2019 Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: The Expanse: ""Abaddon's Gate"" Doctor Who: ""Demons of the Punjab"" Dirty Computer The Good Place: ""Janet(s)"" The Good Place: ""Jeremy Bearimy"" Doctor Who: ""Rosa""#Dublin2019 #AnIrishWorldCon #TheHugoAwards — Dublin2019 (@Dublin2019) April 2, 2019

The finalists for 2019 Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form are: Annihilation Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther A Quiet Place Sorry to Bother You Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse#Dublin2019 #AnIrishWorldCon #TheHugoAwards — Dublin2019 (@Dublin2019) April 2, 2019

The Best Novel nominees include Mary Robinette Kowal for The Calculating Stars, Catherynne M. Valente for Space Opera, Naomi Novik for Spinning Silver, Becky Chambers for Record of a Spaceborn Few, Yoon Ha Lee for Revenant Gun and Rebecca Roanhorse for Trail of Lightning. Black Panther: Long Live the King, Abbott, Monstress, On a Sunbeam are among the names shortlisted in the Best Graphic Story category.

The awards were first given out in 1953 and the winners are decided by World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

The 2019 Hugo Awards will be presented on 19 August in Dublin, Ireland.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 19:48:16 IST