You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, A Quiet Place nominated for Hugo Awards 2019

FP Staff

Apr 03, 2019 19:34:41 IST

The nominees for Hugo Awards 2019, honouring the best works in fantasy and science fiction, were recently announced and many Hollywood blockbusters have made it to the list. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made it to the Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form categories alongside AnnihilationA Quiet Place and Sorry to Bother YouThe nominees for Short Form category include two episodes each from Doctor Who and The Good Place, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer and an episode from The Expanse.

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, A Quiet Place nominated for Hugo Awards 2019

A still from Avengers: Infinity War/Image from Twitter.

The Best Novel nominees include Mary Robinette Kowal for The Calculating Stars, Catherynne M. Valente for Space Opera, Naomi Novik for Spinning Silver, Becky Chambers for Record of a Spaceborn Few, Yoon Ha Lee for Revenant Gun and Rebecca Roanhorse for Trail of Lightning. Black Panther: Long Live the King, Abbott, Monstress, On a Sunbeam are among the names shortlisted in the Best Graphic Story category.

The awards were first given out in 1953 and the winners are decided by World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

The 2019 Hugo Awards will be presented on 19 August in Dublin, Ireland.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 19:48:16 IST

tags: a quiet place , Annihilation , Avengers: Infinity War , Black Panther , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , disrty computer , Doctor Who , Hollywood , hugo awards 2019 , Sorry to Bother You , the expanse , The Good Place

also see

New Avengers: Endgame TV spot offers no fresh footage but honours heroes lost in Infinity War

New Avengers: Endgame TV spot offers no fresh footage but honours heroes lost in Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame — AR Rahman to compose original track in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, set to release on 1 April

Avengers: Endgame — AR Rahman to compose original track in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, set to release on 1 April

Avengers: Endgame character posters inspire Twitterati to pay tribute to other fallen characters beyond MCU

Avengers: Endgame character posters inspire Twitterati to pay tribute to other fallen characters beyond MCU