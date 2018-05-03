You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War becomes first Hollywood film to earn Rs 20 cr in five days at Indian box office

FP Staff

May,03 2018 16:17:50 IST

The box office figures of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War have proven that the film is a global phenomenon. After setting a record opening in North America of $ 258.2 million and $382.7 million overseas, the superhero adventure has become the first film to rake in more than Rs 20 crore in the first five days of its release.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War/Image from Twitter.

 The Russo Brothers-directorial minted a whopping Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the movie collected another 30 crore. On Sunday, the film witnessed notable growth and made Rs 32.50 crore and then spiralled down to Rs 20.52 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, too, the film saw a similar trend and collected Rs 20.34 crore again. After a glorious five-day run, the film recorded its first prominent decline on the sixth day of its release, making Rs 11.75 crore.

Although this is a substantial slump for the MCU spectacle, what remains to be seen is whether it'll still rake in double digits now that the Indian box office will be dominated with significant Hindi releases like Omerta and 102 Not Out.

