Avengers fatigue will be real soon as there are other stories to tell, says James Cameron

FP Staff

Apr,23 2018 13:24:44 IST

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated fans, broken box office records and forced DC into setting up their own superhero league, a never ending slew of superhero movies and franchise sequels might have started to show signs of audience fatigue. Now that the MCU’s 22-movie arc is reaching its penultimate milestone, with Avengers: Infinity War releasing to unprecedented worldwide anticipation on 27 April, close on the heels of Black Panther’s box office success, perhaps a reset to superhero movie fueled Hollywood of the past decade is in order and a serious rethink.

Still from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Image from YouTube

James Cameron who is himself busy with Avatar’s sequels 2,3 & 4 has spoken up about what he has termed as Avengers fatigue, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!” said the director of Titanic in a statement given to Independent.

While Cameron’s comment won’t lose MCU any fans or box office returns, the opinion seems to reflect a future trend, where audiences might grow wary of non-stop superhero movie releases. Keeping up with 22 major superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone has been a treat so far, especially with the intelligent build-up to the massive show down with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. However, because MCU has planned another 20 movies for the next decade, after the exit of a lot of major superhero characters like Stark, Banner, Vision, Captain America, and Black Widow, and setting up a generation of superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, ‘Avengers fatigue’ might actually catch on and become an everyday pop culture lexicon.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 13:27 PM

tags: #Avenger fatigue #Avengers: Infinity War #Black Panther #Captain Marvel #Marvel #Marvel Cinematic Universe #MCU #Spider-Man #Thanos

