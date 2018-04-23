Avengers fatigue will be real soon as there are other stories to tell, says James Cameron

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated fans, broken box office records and forced DC into setting up their own superhero league, a never ending slew of superhero movies and franchise sequels might have started to show signs of audience fatigue. Now that the MCU’s 22-movie arc is reaching its penultimate milestone, with Avengers: Infinity War releasing to unprecedented worldwide anticipation on 27 April, close on the heels of Black Panther’s box office success, perhaps a reset to superhero movie fueled Hollywood of the past decade is in order and a serious rethink.

James Cameron who is himself busy with Avatar’s sequels 2,3 & 4 has spoken up about what he has termed as Avengers fatigue, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!” said the director of Titanic in a statement given to Independent.

While Cameron’s comment won’t lose MCU any fans or box office returns, the opinion seems to reflect a future trend, where audiences might grow wary of non-stop superhero movie releases. Keeping up with 22 major superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone has been a treat so far, especially with the intelligent build-up to the massive show down with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. However, because MCU has planned another 20 movies for the next decade, after the exit of a lot of major superhero characters like Stark, Banner, Vision, Captain America, and Black Widow, and setting up a generation of superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, ‘Avengers fatigue’ might actually catch on and become an everyday pop culture lexicon.

