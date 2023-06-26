Avengers: Endgame‘s action coordinator Chris Barnes has come on board for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3‘. Chris has also worked in Hollywood blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, I Am Legend, Joker, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Infinity War.

A source said, “YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavors to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises. Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course, YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won’t forget. Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never-seen-before theatrical experience.”

About Tiger 3

The third installment of the franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi. It’s all set to release this year on the eve of Diwali.

Salman Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise Tiger has been “hectic” yet fun.

“Tiger 3” will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The 57-year-old star said he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3′, Partner’, Tiger’. I have completed shooting for Tiger 3′ now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though, Khan said at the IIFA press conference.

The first movie in the spy franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

