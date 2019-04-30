Avengers: Endgame writers address fans' dissatisfaction with treatment of Black Widow's character arc

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame

For our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame, click here

Marvel fans and followers have complained about Avengers: Endgame's treatment of the Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson). Many felt that a character of her stature was given a rather hurried and unceremonious farewell in the film. In a latest interview with the New York Times, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely address fans' widespread objection to Black Widow's character arc.

The writers revealed that at one point they decided it would be Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner), who would sacrifice his life so that Black Widow (aka Natsha Romanoff) can get the Soul stone at Vormir. But once Jen Underdahl, their visual effects producer read the draft, she reacted instantly by saying, "Don’t you take this away from her," alluding to Black Widow's moment of glory in Marvel's latest offering. Calling it a 'melodramatic" turn of events if Hawkeye took the fall (literally) for the two, Markus added, "it is only right and proper that she’s done."

The writers explained that Black Widow's arc reached its justified completion at Vormir. Natasha's journey, as per the scribes, would be rightfully complete if she could manage to unite all the Avengers. Especially considering her "abusive, terrible, mind-control background", it was natural that she would trade her life for a chance to reunite her family.

However, the risks of such a stance were not unknown to Markus and McFeely. "The toughest thing for us was we were always worried that people weren’t going to have time to be sad enough," stated McFeely.

They even explained why Tony Stark (aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr) got a funeral and Natasha did not. "Tony gets a funeral. Natasha doesn’t. That’s partly because Tony’s this massive public figure and she’s been a cipher the whole time," said Markus. To show the Black Widow getting a funeral would then be disingenuous to her character.

Meanwhile, not all may be lost amidst this conversation. Bringing the argument to a close, the writers also pointed out Thor's observation in Endgame when he says, "We have the Infinity Stones. Why don’t we just bring her back?" However, in order to bring her back, the Soul Stone needs to be given up. Thus, in the words of Christopher Markus — "That's the everlasting exchange."

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 16:27:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.