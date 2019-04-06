Avengers: Endgame — Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah dub for Tamil version of Marvel film

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah have been roped in by Marvel India to dub for Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively, in the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers: Endgame. The dialogues have been written by director AR Murugadoss.

Music maestro AR Rahman also created an all-new Hindi anthem for Avengers: Endgame. The track, which was launched on 1 April, tries to emulate the atmosphere of an Indian movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While talking about penning the Tamil dialogues for the film, Murugadoss told the Indian Express, “I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and Avengers: Endgame is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited."

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking about the film, Joe said that wrapping up 10 years of storytelling was not at all an easy task. “It was very difficult. There’s a lot of focus on a lot of characters,and (has) incredible amount of stories... (It is) 11 years of narrative culminating in one movie."

The film releases in India on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 12:54:57 IST

