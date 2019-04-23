Avengers: Endgame — Twitter is obsessed with Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson's Infinity Stone-inspired jewellery

Dressed to the nine in their glitzy outfits, the star cast of Avengers: Endgame assembled in Los Angeles to attend its US premiere on 22 April. While the guest line-up, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, was indeed star-studded, what caught the most attention was Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson's Infinity Gauntlet-inspired clothing accessories.

Johansson, who plays the Black Widow, sported a golden bracelet that connected her bejewelled rings to a stone that resembled that Soul Stone. Her individual rings were each of the colour of one Infinity Stone. Brie Larson (who plays Captain Marvel), on the other hand, wore an Infinity Stone bracelet with a Mind Stone in the middle.

On seeing their favourite superheroes don mighty Thanos' Infinity stones, Twitterati could not help but postulate theories about the two superheroes joining forces to defeat the Mad Titan. Here are some of the reactions to Brie and Scarlett's choicest jewellery.

Brie Larson is literally wearing all six Infinity Stones. Thanos really is over. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/I0s8rr5v2x — (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019

both Scarlett and Brie are with the infinity stones as rings but until now just them, this means something??? #AvengersEndGame #EndgamePremiereLA pic.twitter.com/3v3SowqADM — Cat loves brie larson (@mendelodge) April 23, 2019

Brie Larson is wearing the infinity stones because Carol Danvers is THAT powerful pic.twitter.com/XfEhMrzQel — caro | Endgame Premiere (@carxlinv) April 23, 2019

They look so pretty! Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson could defeat Thanos with rings inspired by the Infinity Stones https://t.co/3DEsL3EuJP — Mr Matthews (@Seyinoir) April 23, 2019

IS SHE WEARING THE STONES!?! BRIE’S STRAIGHT UP TELLING US CAROL’S GONNA PUT ON THE INFINITY GAUNTLET AND END THANOS’ ASS pic.twitter.com/bP5arVgr3X — June☽ | 13 HOURS (@imaginerogers) April 23, 2019

yes brie larson is a god she can wield the infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/BAyI3kYEdH — amelia (@shadyodinson) April 23, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 15:00:54 IST

