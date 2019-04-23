You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Twitter is obsessed with Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson's Infinity Stone-inspired jewellery

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 15:00:54 IST

Dressed to the nine in their glitzy outfits, the star cast of Avengers: Endgame assembled in Los Angeles to attend its US premiere on 22 April. While the guest line-up, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Bradley CooperLiam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, was indeed star-studded, what caught the most attention was Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson's Infinity Gauntlet-inspired clothing accessories.

Johansson, who plays the Black Widow, sported a golden bracelet that connected her bejewelled rings to a stone that resembled that Soul Stone. Her individual rings were each of the colour of one Infinity Stone. Brie Larson (who plays Captain Marvel), on the other hand, wore an Infinity Stone bracelet with a Mind Stone in the middle.

On seeing their favourite superheroes don mighty Thanos' Infinity stones, Twitterati could not help but postulate theories about the two superheroes joining forces to defeat the Mad Titan. Here are some of the reactions to Brie and Scarlett's choicest jewellery.

