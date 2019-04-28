You are here:

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr, Akshay Kumar sport matching ties; Twitterati react to Iron Man vs Padman

There aren't enough hyperboles in the world to describe the mania surrounding Avengers: Endgame, hence Akshay Kumar resorted to twin with Iron Man by sporting a matching Givenchy tie, participating in the global craze. Posting a side-by-side photo with Robert Downey Jr, Akshay asked fans to decide who donned it better.

He added that he found the Infinity War sequel 'out of this world'. Twitterati could not contain their excitement and have been comparing the sartorial choices of the stars ever since Akshay's post. Some even commented that 'Padman' was giving a tough competition to Iron Man.

MY FAVOURITES FROM BOLLYWOOD & HOLLYWOOD https://t.co/zohlCtGlAg — SAURABH JOSHI™ (@ImSaurabhJoshi) April 27, 2019

When even @akshaykumar didn't miss the trending #AvengersEndGame btw sir you are my favorite https://t.co/rOvamj43Qn — Sharad Bhasin (@MyLifeIVlog) April 27, 2019

Akshay Kumar channels Iron Man as he matches tie with Robert Downey Jr. https://t.co/rzX8p3tsp9 — kajal (@K_aks9) April 28, 2019

U r captain canada should not try to become iron man pic.twitter.com/Psltn0O3oI — Abdul Qadir (@mir_srkian) April 28, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 10:23:01 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.