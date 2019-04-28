Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr, Akshay Kumar sport matching ties; Twitterati react to Iron Man vs Padman
There aren't enough hyperboles in the world to describe the mania surrounding Avengers: Endgame, hence Akshay Kumar resorted to twin with Iron Man by sporting a matching Givenchy tie, participating in the global craze. Posting a side-by-side photo with Robert Downey Jr, Akshay asked fans to decide who donned it better.
When #IronMan Wears the same Tie as you!!#WhoWoreItBetter
Ps: #EndGame is out of this World #Givenchy Tie @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/uT50THK3sx
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2019
He added that he found the Infinity War sequel 'out of this world'. Twitterati could not contain their excitement and have been comparing the sartorial choices of the stars ever since Akshay's post. Some even commented that 'Padman' was giving a tough competition to Iron Man.
@akshaykumar Sir, Our Superhero #Padman is giving tough competition to #Ironman https://t.co/UOzvQELMzK — Sajid Mohammed (@optimisticsajid) April 27, 2019
MY FAVOURITES FROM BOLLYWOOD & HOLLYWOOD https://t.co/zohlCtGlAg
— SAURABH JOSHI™ (@ImSaurabhJoshi) April 27, 2019
When even @akshaykumar didn't miss the trending #AvengersEndGame btw sir you are my favorite https://t.co/rOvamj43Qn — Sharad Bhasin (@MyLifeIVlog) April 27, 2019
Akshay Kumar channels Iron Man as he matches tie with Robert Downey Jr. https://t.co/rzX8p3tsp9
— kajal (@K_aks9) April 28, 2019
U r captain canada should not try to become iron man pic.twitter.com/Psltn0O3oI — Abdul Qadir (@mir_srkian) April 28, 2019
When Khiladi & Iron Man Wore Same Tie ♥️♥️ @akshaykumar @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/6YKtqRbW1H
— Pranav (@pranav1490) April 27, 2019
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 10:23:01 IST
