Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr, Akshay Kumar sport matching ties; Twitterati react to Iron Man vs Padman

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 10:23:01 IST

There aren't enough hyperboles in the world  to describe the mania surrounding Avengers: Endgame, hence Akshay Kumar resorted to twin with Iron Man by sporting a matching Givenchy tie, participating in the global craze. Posting a side-by-side photo with Robert Downey Jr, Akshay asked fans to decide who donned it better.

He added that he found the Infinity War sequel 'out of this world'. Twitterati could not contain their excitement and have been comparing the sartorial choices of the stars ever since Akshay's post. Some even commented that 'Padman' was giving a tough competition to Iron Man.

