Google tweets about its Thanos snap trick
Oh snap... That's one way to get rid of spoilers. #Thanos— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 26, 2019
Rs 2400 per ticket for Avengers: Endgame show in Gurgaon The frenzy around Avengers: Endgame continues with one show in a PVR in Gurgaon being priced at Rs 2400 and another in Mumbai at Rs 1700, a report in Business Insider states. Multiplexes across the country are also being allowed to have round-the-clock screenings of the film, with midnight and early morning shows.
Rs 2400 per ticket for Avengers: Endgame show in Gurgaon
The frenzy around Avengers: Endgame continues with one show in a PVR in Gurgaon being priced at Rs 2400 and another in Mumbai at Rs 1700, a report in Business Insider states.
Multiplexes across the country are also being allowed to have round-the-clock screenings of the film, with midnight and early morning shows.
Marvel Cinematic Universe and the real world Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we did a five-part essay series that attempts to understand the relationship between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the state of the world today. This series sought to engage with the MCU critically, and argue how their films have real world anxieties built within it. Part One: What makes Marvel films so popular? Part Two: How Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental outreach Part Three: How MCU phase 3 subverts the superhero genre Part Four: How MCU complicates the idea of an Alien Part Five: Thanos and the idea of evil
Marvel Cinematic Universe and the real world
Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we did a five-part essay series that attempts to understand the relationship between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the state of the world today. This series sought to engage with the MCU critically, and argue how their films have real world anxieties built within it.
Part One: What makes Marvel films so popular?
Part Two: How Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental outreach
Part Three: How MCU phase 3 subverts the superhero genre
Part Four: How MCU complicates the idea of an Alien
Part Five: Thanos and the idea of evil
Top MCU moment over the years MCU phase 3 has been a hell of a ride, as Robert Downey Jr puts it, with 11 years and 22 films. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we put together the top 10 moments from MCU over the years, from the "Shawarma" scene to "I am Iron Man."
Top MCU moment over the years
MCU phase 3 has been a hell of a ride, as Robert Downey Jr puts it, with 11 years and 22 films.
Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we put together the top 10 moments from MCU over the years, from the "Shawarma" scene to "I am Iron Man."
Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China Avengers: Endgame has had a record-smashing opening day in China, surpassing $100 million mark within one day of its release. Variety reports that by 9 pm in China ( 6:30 pm IST), the Marvel tentpole had already hauled in $102 million. Read more here.
Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China
Avengers: Endgame has had a record-smashing opening day in China, surpassing $100 million mark within one day of its release. Variety reports that by 9 pm in China ( 6:30 pm IST), the Marvel tentpole had already hauled in $102 million.
Read more here.
Book my show registers 2.5 million tickets of Endgame in advance bookings Although the website crashed several times and many users complained that they could not book tickets for Avengers: Endgame, BookMyShow has recorded close to 2.5 millions tickets in advance bookings. That is no mean feat!
Book my show registers 2.5 million tickets of Endgame in advance bookings
Although the website crashed several times and many users complained that they could not book tickets for Avengers: Endgame, BookMyShow has recorded close to 2.5 millions tickets in advance bookings. That is no mean feat!
Joe Russo talks about his cameo in the film to Buzzfeed
*Spoilers below*
View this post on Instagram
"Avengers: Endgame” features a cameo by one of the movie’s directors, Joe Russo, playing a gay man. “We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that,” Russo told Deadline 🎬🏳️🌈 (📷: Getty/Marvel)
Avengers cast answer some of the most Googled questions in this video
Kevin Feige and Russo brothers suprise fans in theatres in US
Kevin Feige and The @Russo_Brothers surprised fans at the @ElCapitanThtre on #AvengersEndgame opening night! pic.twitter.com/I7fOKc5z1E— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2019
MCU cast members say #DontSpoilTheEndgame
Don’t do it. #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/BoCzPHO4PJ— The Avengers (@Avengers) April 25, 2019
Scarlet Johansson and Brie Larson's red carpet looks go viral
At the LA premiere of Avengers: Endgame, Scarlet Johasson and Brie Larson wore jewelry with the Infinity Stones and their images went viral.
both Scarlett and Brie are with the infinity stones as rings but until now just them, this means something??? #AvengersEndGame #EndgamePremiereLA pic.twitter.com/3v3SowqADM— Cat || TS7 BABYYY🔥 (@mendelodge) April 23, 2019
Brie Larson is literally wearing all six Infinity Stones. Thanos really is over. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/I0s8rr5v2x— 𝓮𝓃𝒹𝑔𝒶𝓂𝑒 TONIGHT (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019
Google introduces Infinity Gauntlet theme that wipes out half the results
If you Google 'Thanos' and find an Infinity Gauntlet, click on it and half of your google results will be wiped out in a snap!
MCU films and box office collections in India
Ahead of the massive release of Avengers: Endgame, we tracked how Marvel films has fared at the box office in India.
With Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Age of Ultron being the top 2 films, Ant-Man has been the lowest faring of the lot.
Read more here.
Don Cheadle tweets about Avengers: Endgame
tweeps, thank you all for keeping it 🙈🙉🙊 on #AvengersEndgame and preserving the experience for everybody else! hope all you who've yet to see it really enjoy yourselves when you get to check it out. it really is a fitting end to a great decade worth of marvel mythology. ✌🏿♥️✊🏿— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 25, 2019
Avengers fans are very passionate about their watching experience
In what is now a viral post, a woman shared a text that her boyfriend sent her about what rules they need to follow while watching Avengers: Endgame.
My boyfriend sent me a very sternly worded note about our cinema trip to see #AvangersEndgame tomorrow. Mad because I thought it was just date night 😩🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZWfsCwRqV7— Kamilla Rose (@KamillahRose) April 24, 2019
MCU and spoilers
Several times in the past, key cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have inadvertantly revealed spoilers to much-awaited films.
From Mark Ruffalo's meltdown during Infinity War promotions, to Tom Holland revealing spoilers for Spiderman: Homecoming, here's a compilation of six instances of spoiler reveals.
Stan Lee's twitter account shares BTS photos
#AvengersEndgame premieres tonight! To celebrate, here’s some behind-the-scenes photos of Stan on the set of the 1st Avengers movie. He always got a kick out of shooting his Marvel cameos! #tbt pic.twitter.com/2pjtyfujpa— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) April 25, 2019
Chris Evans wishes everyone 'Happy Endgame Day'
Happy #Endgame Day!! https://t.co/CFipXu5uUj— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 25, 2019
Avengers: Endgame is paced well
"Despite the three hour runtime, as well as the more dramatic approach instead of the adventure-movie genre trappings of the previous film, it seldom feels like you’re watching something that could be cut down," writes Mihir Fadnavis.
Mark Ruffalo gives us an epic throwback
#TBT to my favorite Banner line from the first #Avengers film 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ctf8yCS0P0— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 25, 2019
Mihir Fadnavis calls Avengers: Endgame 'a spectacle' tailor made for big screens
"Drop everything and book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, because this is a spectacle is tailor made for the biggest possible movie screens in your city. Whether or not your expectations are surpassed, there’s no denying the utter power of this movie event, and even though this is a conclusion of sorts, its final moments neatly promise a lot of interesting things in the years to come."
Read the full movie review here.
Robert Downey Jr calls the film 'a ride of a lifetime'
Today's the day we've been waiting for... It's been the ride of a lifetime. #EndGame pic.twitter.com/mJBt7e0BRp— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 25, 2019
Cast of Endgame are "excited" for the release
Watch a red carpet interview ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame. The press tour for the film is still underway.
#EndGameIsHere and the cast is beyond proud. 🎥 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/GW8lhRwMAq— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 26, 2019
Fans call the film "epic blockbuster"
#AvengersEndgame is an Epic blockbuster. Watch the movie in Theaters 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/EwvhPrwKSl— Suresh Konatham (@SureshKonatham2) April 26, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is THE greatest experience we've ever had in the theater. Not only is it EPIC, hilarious, beautifully scored, & paced to perfection, but it's also a touching & fulfilling tribute to the fans of this universe. Perfect is an understatement. We give it a 10/10. pic.twitter.com/0LPtQ3sPYw— DR Movie News 🎥 (@DRMovieNews1) April 26, 2019
Avengers: Endgame releases today
Our reviewer Mihir Fadnavis calls the film, "a bonafide blockbuster".
"This is huge, ultimate blockbuster filmmaking that essentially plays out like a singular payoff, a release for something that has been built up for a decade, with a large emotive core designed not just for the audiences but for the people within the film."
Here's a compilation of top MCU moments over the years.
Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China. Bookmyshow registers 2.5 million advance tickets for the film.
Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr are "excited" and "nervous" as the film releases today.
**
Avengers: Endgame releases today, on 26 April, worldwide. This is the last film in a massive 22-film marathon. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel.
It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.
Read our movie review of Avengers: Endgame here.
The film focuses on the dynamics of the six original Avengers: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, with the help of Antman and Captain Marvel. The plot points in Endgame explore the aftermath of Thanos' snap, as seen in Infinity War.
Ahead of the release, the film was leaked on torrent websites in India. The film had reportedly been leaked on Tamilrockers website with a bad camera print of the entire film available on the website for free download.
In an interview with Firstpost, Joe Russo had said, "Endgame follows the 22 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies that have been watched over and over again. There is context to every shot we show in the trailer. Both my brother (Anthony) and I are dedicated to saving the film for those who want to enjoy it without knowing too much about it and contribute to the culture of discovering things as they watch it"
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 14:52:19 IST
