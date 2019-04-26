Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Google introduces Thanos-Infinity Gauntlet trick; Cast members plead 'no spoilers'

Kevin Feige and Russo brothers suprise fans in theatres in US

Marvel Cinematic Universe and the real world: Read our five part series here.

Google introduces Infinity Gauntlet theme that wipes out half the results

A compilation of top MCU moments over the years.

Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China.

Bookmyshow registers 2.5 million advance tickets for the film.

Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr are "excited" and "nervous" as the film releases today.

Avengers: Endgame releases today, on 26 April, worldwide. This is the last film in a massive 22-film marathon. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel.

It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.

Read our movie review of Avengers: Endgame here.

The film focuses on the dynamics of the six original Avengers: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, with the help of Antman and Captain Marvel. The plot points in Endgame explore the aftermath of Thanos' snap, as seen in Infinity War.

Ahead of the release, the film was leaked on torrent websites in India. The film had reportedly been leaked on Tamilrockers website with a bad camera print of the entire film available on the website for free download.

In an interview with Firstpost, Joe Russo had said, "Endgame follows the 22 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies that have been watched over and over again. There is context to every shot we show in the trailer. Both my brother (Anthony) and I are dedicated to saving the film for those who want to enjoy it without knowing too much about it and contribute to the culture of discovering things as they watch it"

