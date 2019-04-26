tweeps, thank you all for keeping it 🙈🙉🙊 on #AvengersEndgame and preserving the experience for everybody else! hope all you who've yet to see it really enjoy yourselves when you get to check it out. it really is a fitting end to a great decade worth of marvel mythology. ✌🏿♥️✊🏿
Avengers: Endgame has had a record-smashing opening day in China, surpassing $100 million mark within one day of its release. Variety reports that by 9 pm in China ( 6:30 pm IST), the Marvel tentpole had already hauled in $102 million.
"Despite the three hour runtime, as well as the more dramatic approach instead of the adventure-movie genre trappings of the previous film, it seldom feels like you’re watching something that could be cut down," writes Mihir Fadnavis.
Book my show registers 2.5 million tickets of Endgame in advance bookings
Although the website crashed several times and many users complained that they could not book tickets for Avengers: Endgame, BookMyShow has recorded close to 2.5 millions tickets in advance bookings. That is no mean feat!
Mihir Fadnavis calls Avengers: Endgame 'a spectacle' tailor made for big screens
"Drop everything and book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, because this is a spectacle is tailor made for the biggest possible movie screens in your city. Whether or not your expectations are surpassed, there’s no denying the utter power of this movie event, and even though this is a conclusion of sorts, its final moments neatly promise a lot of interesting things in the years to come."
#AvengersEndgame is THE greatest experience we've ever had in the theater. Not only is it EPIC, hilarious, beautifully scored, & paced to perfection, but it's also a touching & fulfilling tribute to the fans of this universe. Perfect is an understatement. We give it a 10/10. pic.twitter.com/0LPtQ3sPYw
"This is huge, ultimate blockbuster filmmaking that essentially plays out like a singular payoff, a release for something that has been built up for a decade, with a large emotive core designed not just for the audiences but for the people within the film."
Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China.
Bookmyshow registers 2.5 million advance tickets for the film.
Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr are "excited" and "nervous" as the film releases today.
**
Avengers: Endgame releases today, on 26 April, worldwide. This is the last film in a massive 22-film marathon. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel.
It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.
The film focuses on the dynamics of the six original Avengers: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, with the help of Antman and Captain Marvel. The plot points in Endgame explore the aftermath of Thanos' snap, as seen in Infinity War.
Ahead of the release, the film was leaked on torrent websites in India. The film had reportedly been leaked on Tamilrockers website with a bad camera print of the entire film available on the website for free download.
In an interview with Firstpost, Joe Russo had said, "Endgame follows the 22 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies that have been watched over and over again. There is context to every shot we show in the trailer. Both my brother (Anthony) and I are dedicated to saving the film for those who want to enjoy it without knowing too much about it and contribute to the culture of discovering things as they watch it"
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.