Avengers: Endgame — Marvel to grant terminally ill fan's final wish for an early screening

Marvel fans around the world are waiting to watch Avengers: Endgame which releases worldwide on 26 April. The upcoming Marvel film will allow fans to discover the fate of earth's mightiest heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow. Closer to its release, an ardent Marvel fan reached out and requested an early screening for him.

Earlier this month, a terminally ill Marvel follower, who identifies himself as Alexander, put up a Reddit post. The 33-year old Australian explained how he is suffering from liver cancer, mouth cancer and a rare genetic disease that affects bone marrow. He fully expects to die before the official release of Avengers: Endgame in April and he put out a call asking if anyone can help him get an early screening. Soon after his Reddit post got the attention, the #Avengers4Alexander exploded on Twitter. It was not long before the community came together to support him and gradually the word reached out to Chris Hemsworth.

In a new update to his original Reddit post that attracted almost 4,000 comments, Alexander writes, "We did it Reddit! Disney have reached out and we are discussing options. I cried when I read their email. It’s everything I hoped for and I owe it to all of you."

Alexander has kept up a brave front and has been allowing some humor to shine through. “If I do survive until Endgame, it’s gonna feel strange because I’ll feel sorta obligated to die."

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 12:56:11 IST