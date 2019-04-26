Avengers: Endgame — Marvel fans get creative, share hilarious spoilers without context on Twitter

It seems like for the last week or so, every Marvel fan has done anything in their power to avoid any kind of spoilers before they watch Avengers: Endgame, some have even gone as far as to avoid social media completely to thoroughly enjoy the movie.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directorial pair of Endgame, issued a letter on 17 April, thanking their worldwide fan-base for the passionate run they have had for all these years. However, they requested fans to not reveal spoilers to others, in case they managed to watch the film before others.

However, with the final chapter Avengers Endgame finally landing in cinemas, fans are scrambling to theatres to witness the conclusion of the mammoth franchise. Though they are not revealing major secrets, fans have donned their creative hats and are sharing "spoilers without context". Check out some of them here and try to solve the riddles:

I hope everyone enjoys #AvengersEndGame Here’s some spoilers without context. pic.twitter.com/lSMQNEaD8d — Emmanuel B (@bermudez0390) April 26, 2019

For our complete coverage on Avengers: Endgame, click here.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 12:23:17 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.