You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Mark Ruffalo pokes fun at his propensity to reveal spoilers

FP Staff

Apr 27, 2019 10:45:33 IST

Avengers: Endgame, which marks the end of  Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently hit cinemas worldwide. Marvel Studios and now the fans, who had the opportunity to watch the film on the day of the release have tried their level best to avoid possible spoilers. The makers had also managed to keep the plot under wraps, especially from actors Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland.

Ruffalo recently took to Twitter and said that now that the film is out, everyone can enjoy it without the fear of him spoiling it.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man also shared a meme featuring Spider Man and poked fun at Holland for his tendency to spill the beans on films' plots on multiple occasions. In the past, the actor has revealed the title of Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and also a poster of Infinity War, which was meant to be "confidential". In a press interaction, Joe Russo had said that Holland was never given the entire script of Endgame fearing that he may accidentally drop a spoiler or two.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 10:55:00 IST

tags: Avengers: Endgame , Avengers: Infinity War , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Joe Russo , Mark Ruffalo , Marvel Cinematic Universe , Robert Downey Jr. , Tom Holland

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental overreach

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental overreach

Avengers: Endgame — Mark Ruffalo reveals Marvel had him film a Hulk death scene for Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame — Mark Ruffalo reveals Marvel had him film a Hulk death scene for Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame — Robert Downey Jr on favourite Iron Man costume, and what he would name his kids with Pepper Pott

Avengers: Endgame — Robert Downey Jr on favourite Iron Man costume, and what he would name his kids with Pepper Pott