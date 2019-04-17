You are here:

Avengers: Endgame leaked footage makes fans abandon social media ahead of the film release

FP Staff

Apr 17, 2019 11:03:39 IST

Avengers: Endgame has a huge fan base spread across the world. With the highly-anticipated release of the superhero movie almost here, the directors, Russo Brothers, have released an important message for the fans on their official Twitter account. The letter comes amidst the reports of leaked footage of the film, requesting fans to not give spoilers.

A spoiler-heavy footage has been doing the rounds this week just before the 26 April release date of the film. Fans are resorting to several measures in order to dodge the spoilers. While some are leaving social media until they watch the film, others are muting keywords and names on Twitter. Although the source of the leak is still unclear, but it looks like it has been filmed off a large screen in a screening room. The clip has generated many GIFs and discussions of the plot line that are currently flooding the social media.

 

Earlier, while talking to Box Office Pro, the directors said, “This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen,” they said.

