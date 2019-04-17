Avengers: Endgame leaked footage makes fans abandon social media ahead of the film release

Avengers: Endgame has a huge fan base spread across the world. With the highly-anticipated release of the superhero movie almost here, the directors, Russo Brothers, have released an important message for the fans on their official Twitter account. The letter comes amidst the reports of leaked footage of the film, requesting fans to not give spoilers.

A spoiler-heavy footage has been doing the rounds this week just before the 26 April release date of the film. Fans are resorting to several measures in order to dodge the spoilers. While some are leaving social media until they watch the film, others are muting keywords and names on Twitter. Although the source of the leak is still unclear, but it looks like it has been filmed off a large screen in a screening room. The clip has generated many GIFs and discussions of the plot line that are currently flooding the social media.

Staying off of Twitter until I see Avengers: Endgame next week. Huge legit spoilers are being posted everywhere. Got try my hardest to stay off Instagram and YouTube as well. I accidentally saw a photo of one of the leaks and wish I didn’t. Oh well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Raul Esquivel (@raulativity) April 16, 2019

I heard about the Avengers Endgame leak... I'm going Bird Box, bye. pic.twitter.com/C52gaimiWj — John David (@ZeroPercentGuy) April 16, 2019

After seeing the leak of ENDGAME: pic.twitter.com/UoBw1RfMzj — Pogspogs (@FelicianoKenttt) April 16, 2019

me telling myself not to look for the Avengers Endgame leak going around while actively looking for it pic.twitter.com/sKx25DUjzl — david (@_davvd) April 16, 2019

There are a ton of Avengers Endgame leaks out there right now. VERY REAL leaks. I recommend staying off social media if you don’t want to see any of them. I will be limiting my time on social media between now and the release of Endgame as well. Don’t want anything ruined!!! — The Cosmic Wonder (@TheCWOfficial) April 16, 2019

i saw things i can't unsee for this. you're welcome. or not. https://t.co/cEXDO6pBUp — Nardine Saad (@NardineSaad) April 16, 2019

Earlier, while talking to Box Office Pro, the directors said, “This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen,” they said.

