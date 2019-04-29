You are here:

Avengers: Endgame fans debate significance of LGBTQ representation in Marvel's first film with a 'canonically gay character'

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 13:34:03 IST

As Avengers: Endgame continues to reign over the worldwide box office, a specific scene from the three-hour long movie is catching people’s attention for representing he LGBTQ community with the MCU’s first openly gay character.

While a few fans were impressed with this move of the film makers as they finally took a big step in representing the LGBTQ community, others do not look quite pleased.

The character in question, played by co-director Joe Russo, features in a scene where Captain America, played by Steve Rogers, leads a support group five years post the Snap. He mentions that he went on his first date and used the “he” pronoun to refer to his partner.

With that dialogue, Endgame became the first Marvel movie to acknowledge gay people as a part of the cinematic universe.  A section of fans are criticising the scene because the representation of the gay character was with just a few dialogues, leaving his identity vague in audience’s minds.

Twitter is now filled with mixed reactions from fans as some feel like the Russo brothers are being over-congratulated for the scene.

