Avengers: Endgame fans debate significance of LGBTQ representation in Marvel's first film with a 'canonically gay character'

As Avengers: Endgame continues to reign over the worldwide box office, a specific scene from the three-hour long movie is catching people’s attention for representing he LGBTQ community with the MCU’s first openly gay character.

While a few fans were impressed with this move of the film makers as they finally took a big step in representing the LGBTQ community, others do not look quite pleased.

The character in question, played by co-director Joe Russo, features in a scene where Captain America, played by Steve Rogers, leads a support group five years post the Snap. He mentions that he went on his first date and used the “he” pronoun to refer to his partner.

With that dialogue, Endgame became the first Marvel movie to acknowledge gay people as a part of the cinematic universe. A section of fans are criticising the scene because the representation of the gay character was with just a few dialogues, leaving his identity vague in audience’s minds.

Twitter is now filled with mixed reactions from fans as some feel like the Russo brothers are being over-congratulated for the scene.

Feel like Thanos didn't snap half the universe to death for an unnamed gay character played by a straight(?) man to be Marvel's first go at queer representation on the big screen. https://t.co/wGsUXsBVxr — Charles Pulliam-Moore (@CharlesPulliam) April 25, 2019

marvel making their “first openly gay” character a minor character is so disappointing — rhia ‎⧗ READ PINNED📌 (@CHAVEZBABS) April 23, 2019

Omg there’s a gay character in @Avengers - he’s in one scene and doesn’t have a name but still.. progress I guess? Spoiler: it’s not Thanos — Andreas Samuelson (@andy_samuelson) April 23, 2019

captain marvel didn’t cut her hair that short for marvel to make joe russo the first canon gay character in mcu #AvengersEndGameSpoiler #AvengersEndgame — 99% unsure | all the spoilers (@vibraniummm) April 26, 2019

Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people — Kristian Johns (@guy_interruptd) April 28, 2019

Us: Oh my gosh!! A real gay Avenger/side character who is a real character with a story and background, not replacable extra 48 Them: pic.twitter.com/JlRTDmuQaq — everything I ship turns to dust so beware the bear (@lunahandycap) April 28, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 13:34:40 IST

