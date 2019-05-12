You are here:

Avengers: Endgame – Chris Evans shares behind-the-scenes photo of old man Steve Rogers

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame's release sort of created a channel for the cast to gradually begin revealing behind-the-scenes images and videos of the shooting of the ambitious project.

Captain America aka Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans) recently posted an image of the old Steve Rogers. The heavy make-up used on Evans, to achieve the old man look, was only halfway applied in the picture.

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo had earlier told EW that the look for the transformed Captain America was created primarily through make-up and CGI (to only add the final finishing touches).

“We did a lot of practical effects, so it was a very elaborate makeup job that was then augmented with CG, because there’s certain things that you can’t do with makeup in order to make Cap credibly that age," said Anthony Russo.

However, the makers did not alter Evans' voice at all for the scenes.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 10:37:33 IST

