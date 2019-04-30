Avengers Endgame: Brie Larson wants Marvel to 'move faster' with LGBTQ representation in MCU

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is the only topic occupying everyone's hearts and minds subsequent to its release. While the film is earning praises from all quarters, few admirers are also hoping for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to play a part in welcoming diversity as well.

Brie Larson, who plays the role of Captain Marvel in the MCU, has voiced her expectations from Marvel films to have more representation from LGBTQ community.

Larson, in conversation with Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast called The Big Ticket, opened up about the lack of diversity in superhero films. When the host Marc Malkin admitted that he had never seen a queer superhero growing up, Larson said, “That breaks my heart to hear that, because there’s no reason. I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

The actress also confessed that she is proud to be at the forefront of normalisation of this type of content and she is happy to help in "diversifying storytelling.”

