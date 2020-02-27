You are here:

Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin to headline Amazon's Brad Pitt-produced thriller series, Outer Range

Press Trust of India

Feb 27, 2020 13:04:10 IST

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin is set to headline Amazon's new thriller series "Outer Range".

The show hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment which has an overall deal with the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin to headline Amazons Brad Pitt-produced thriller series, Outer Range

Josh Brolin. Image from Twitter

Brolin, 52, will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment.

Brolin will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated Dune remake, and Flag Day, opposite Sean Penn and Miles Teller.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 13:04:10 IST

tags: Amazon , Avengers: Endgame , Brad Pitt , BuzzPatrol , Josh Brolin , NowStreaming , outer range

also see

Auschwitz Memorial criticises Amazon Prime Video show Hunters over fictional holocaust depiction

Auschwitz Memorial criticises Amazon Prime Video show Hunters over fictional holocaust depiction

Hunters review: Al Pacino’s Jewish hunters are in the killin’ Nazi business in this sub-Tarantino alt-history lesson

Hunters review: Al Pacino’s Jewish hunters are in the killin’ Nazi business in this sub-Tarantino alt-history lesson

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play Osho's second-in-command Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon film, say reports

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play Osho's second-in-command Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon film, say reports