Avengers Endgame actor Anthony Mackie calls out Marvel Studios' for lack of diversity in production crew

Anthony Mackie dives deep into Marvel Studios' 'racist' practices when it comes to hiring a crew in their movies while citing 'Black Panther'.

Anthony Mackie, who is best known for the role of Sam Wilson or Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has criticised the lack of people of colour in the cast and crew of MCU movies.

Mackie, 41, spoke about his Marvel experiences going back to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Daveed Diggs, the star of TNT's Snowpiercer for Variety's Actors on Actors issue.

He said, “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, ever stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

He further added that there was one Black producer, Nate Moore, who also produced Black Panther.

MCU's Oscar-winning film Black Panther, which was widely praised for its all-black cast, also had a majority of Black artists working behind the camera. However, this practice did not sit well with Mackie. He said, "And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

Mackie also added that he is hopeful that there will be changes in the future for Marvel's hiring process. He concludes that may the studio “hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”

Mackie is set to lead a Marvel film for the first time in the Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will be reprising his role as Falcon in upcoming superhero series. Sebastian Stan also joins the actor in the series.

Meanwhile, Mackie was last seen in the second season of Netflix's sci-fi series Altered Carbon