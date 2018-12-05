Avengers 4 trailer to finally arrive on 7 December? Hilarious theory suggests Deadpool is key to defeating Thanos

With Marvel keeping the details about next year's mega-event Avengers 4 tightly under wraps, fans have been theorising and speculating since they came out of the cinemas having watched the heartbreaking Infinity War.

With so many supposed 'leaks', rumours and theories going around Reddit and the rest of the Internet, we thought we'd compile all the big ones that have been doing the rounds over the past week.

Avengers 4 trailer to finally arrive this Friday

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had promised fans that they would get a glimpse of Avengers 4 in a trailer "before the end of the year." Since then, there were rumours it was coming on 26 November and then 5 December. But the latest rumours confidently claim it is arriving this Friday (7 December).

Super Bro Movies writer Daniel R posted on Twitter that the first trailer will "drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final."

First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

New hilarious theory suggests Deadpool is key to defeating Thanos

Redditor Manti12 has put forth an interesting, but ludicrous, theory of how Marvel's Merc with a Mouth could help defeat the Mad Titan in Avengers 4. According to the theory, Ant-Man — stuck in the Quantum Realm — will begin to explore new alternative realities, including the one where Deadpool resides. Here, Ant-Man will borrow the time travel device, which Deadpool stole from Cable in Deadpool 2. And then, he will return to MCU and save the dead Avengers by going back in time. It is so ridiculous you wish it were real.

Avengers: Divide and Conquer?

The closely guarded secret that is the title of the upcoming Avengers 4 has another speculative, but plausible, entry. Many believe the title of the final instalment will be a key phrase uttered in the previous Avengers films. Some believe it is Endgame; some think it's Annihilation.

But Screen Rant's Christopher Yin thinks it could be "Avengers: Divide and Conquer," from a dialogue uttered in the first Avengers film.

Avengers 4 prelude comics released

A three-issue prelude comics about the events preceding Avengers 4 has been released. Though it doesn't offer any hint about the title, the images from the opening pages, which have been doing the rounds on Twitter, show Thor and the Black Order wreaking havoc aboard the Asgardian ship. The Mad Titan is seen battling the Hulk and a third page reveals Loki's attempt to kill Thanos.

First images of the first issue of the Avengers 4 prelude comic pic.twitter.com/Rd8OMdXkOZ — Zakk (@ZakkisBatman) November 30, 2018

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

