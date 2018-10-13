Avengers 4 reshoot schedule wrapped up; Russo Brothers announce news with cryptic image

The filming for Avengers 4 has been wrapped up, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed on Twitter. As per earlier reports, the film was undergoing reshoots for several weeks now. The majority of the film, however, was shot alongside Avengers: Infinity War.

The Russo brothers posted a mysterious image with a cryptic caption '#wrapped'.

The image, featuring a glowing blue and white object, is being speculated to be a tesseract, in turn indicating that Avengers 4 could show a time travel sequence. Since half the universe was wiped out after Avengers: Infinity War, time travel could be injected into the narrative to resurrect some of the characters.

On 4 October, Chris Evans announced that he had completed the shooting of Avengers 4, bidding adieu to Captain America, a role he had played for nearly a decade. In September, Evangeline Lilly — who stars as The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — celebrated the end of filming for the upcoming feature in her Instagram post.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige said previously the promotions for Avengers 4 would begin after the studio dropped its first look of Captain Marvel, which arrived mid-September. Hence, a promo and title reveal for the film is presumably in the pipeline for the film.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 15:05 PM