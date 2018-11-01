Avengers 4: New details of upcoming final instalment's title, trailer release reportedly leaked online

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had recently revealed that the forthcoming Avengers 4 will have its trailer release by the end of this year. ScreenRant reports that according to a trailer music profile on Russian social media website vk.com, fans should expect the trailer to drop in November.

The profile says that the background score of the trailer will have a different rendition of Twelve Titans Music's song 'Dust and Light', which was also used in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies trailer. In addition to this, it also says that the film will be titled Avengers: Annihilation.

Marvel had previously debuted the Avengers: Infinity War trailer in November 2017.

This is not the first fan theory to suggest that the film will be titled Avengers: Annihilation as in a now-deleted post, a Reddit user had previously shared a scene by scene description of the trailer, among other details.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Russo Brothers had revealed that the final instalment may turn out to be the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even longer than its predecessor, which had a run time of 149 minutes. However, when asked about the title of the feature, they refused to divulge any details.

Avengers 4 releases in theatres on 3 May, 2019.

