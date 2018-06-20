Avengers 4: Benicio Del Toro teases the Collector survived Infinity War, will return in final installment

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos uses the Reality Stone to manipulate the Guardians of the Galaxy into believing he is threatening the Collector into giving him the Infinity Stone. However, we do not see how he retrieved the Reality Stone in the first place from the Collector's lair on Nowhere.

While it is easy to assume that the Collector was yet another casualty of the Mad Titan, it is also entirely possible that his death was a mere projection.

According to Benicio del Toro, who plays the Marvel character, he is very much alive. While promoting his upcoming film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, he told CinemaBlend: "I think he's alive, yeah. I think that, you know, I think he's alive. You're talking to him!"

He also confirmed the new while appearing on the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The host asked him, "You appear to die (in Infinity War). Do you appear in Avengers 4? Just blink." When Del Toro responded with a blink, Colbert took it as a sign of verification.

However, with Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmakers and actors making teasing suggestions, one wonders if Marvel is deliberately misleading its fans.

Avengers 4, the final installment of the hit Marvel franchise, releases on 4 May, 2019.

