The buzz around Avatar: The Way of Water has already been very high. Now its original score by Simon Franglen featuring original song ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) is set to release on December 20.

Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all streaming platforms The 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023.

Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will release Tuesday, December 20th and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original “Avatar” film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to “Avatar: The Way of Water,” traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron. Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout “Pandora–The World of Avatar,” which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next “Avatar” sequel to be released in 2024.

