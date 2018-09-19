Avatar: The Last Airbender to be rebooted as a live-action series on Netflix

Netflix is set to reboot Avatar: The Last Airbender as a live-action series with the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as executive producers. The show, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will begin production in 2019.

AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 18, 2018

The show originally aired on the channel in 2005 and continued for three seaons. It followed Aang, the titular Avatar and the last Airbender, and his friends in a civilisation divided into four nations named after four classical elements of Earth, Water, Fire and Air. The show earned multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award, writes Variety.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them, said DiMartino and Konietzko in a joint statement.

M Night Shyamalan had adapted it into a live-action film in 2010 with Noah Ringer and Dev Patel but it mostly received negative reviews. The film's approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 6%.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 19:49 PM