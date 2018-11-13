You are here:

Avatar actor Sam Worthington cast as lead in Brad Anderson's untitled Netflix thriller

Sam Worthington is all set to play the lead in an untitled Netflix action thriller.

The film will be directed by Brad Anderson, best known for helming the Christian Bale-starrer The Machinist, a press release by the streaming giant stated.

The story follows a man who must find his courage and hold onto his sanity when his wife and daughter disappear in the middle of an ER visit, the official logline of the film read.

Alan B McElroy, who is known for his work in the horror genre on movies like Spawn and Wrong Turn, has penned the screenplay.

The project will be produced by Paul Schiff, Neal Edelstein and Mike Macari.

Filming is expected to start later this year and Netflix is planning a 2019 release for the feature.

Worthington has starred in films like Avatar, Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans and also the Netflix miniseries Manhunt: Unabomber.

Besides, the Anderson directed thriller, he will also be seen in Avatar 2, which arrives on 18 December, 2020 and Avatar 3, which will hit theatres on 17 December, 2021. The third installment will be followed by a three-year break for Avatar 4, set for 20 December, 2024. Avatar 5 will then open on 19 December, 2025.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 16:33 PM