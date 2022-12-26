As the year is inching closer to its end, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is heading towards breaking several records. Nailing the Indian box office like never before, Avatar 2 is currently running in its second week, and honestly, the movie is enjoying its dream run. It seems that Cameron’s directorial is the first choice for movie lovers in the nation, as it is beating Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Now, recent media reports reveal that after the collection of its Day 10, Avatar: The Way Of Water stands at Rs 250 crores at the Indian box office. Eyeing to enter the 300 crore club in the country, Cameron’s sci-fi actioner is aiming for the $2 billion mark, as its director stated earlier that the movie would make profits only then. Setting the box office on fire, presumably, Avatar 2’s success won’t stop until Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan comes with his hotly anticipated film Pathaan.

Released on 16 December globally, the movie has proved to be successful in hooking the audiences to their seats and impressing the critics. The movie, which is marching toward $1 billion across the globe, witnessed an eventful Sunday in India. While on Saturday the movie managed to mint Rs 21 Crore in India, on Sunday, it bagged around Rs 24 to 26 crore. After this amazing run on the weekend, the total now stands at Rs 248 to 250 crore in India. As per a recent tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the sequel of the 2009 film has crossed $850 million so far and is inching closer to $1 billion. Taking to his official Twitter account, Ramesh Bala wrote, “Avatar: The Way Of Water crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office, $850 Million Total.. (sic).” Converting it into Indian currency, it nearly stands at Rs 7,000 crore.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office.. $850 Million Total.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2022

Highly lauded for its visual appeal and VFX, Avatar: The Way Of Water is releasing 13 years after its much-loved and blockbuster prequel. The movie, which was released in 5 languages, features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in prominent roles. Fans are enjoying Sam and Zoe reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri in Avatar 2, which revolves around the story of the Sullys and their kids. If you are wondering, the first Avatar is standing at the top of the most-watched movie of all time after it made $2.9 billion at the global box office.

