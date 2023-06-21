Actress Avantika Dassani, daughter of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘ fame Bhagyashree is aware and prepared for the comparisons that will happen and this is what she has to say about it. “A little bit, but they actually encouraged me to ensure that I’m carving my own path and putting in extra effort to establish my own identity. It has helped me gain a better understanding of myself as an actor and has allowed me to continue my journey with a heightened sense of awareness,” says the actress.

On talking about the challenges of being an actor today, she says, “I believe there is a significant amount of external pressure, such as the influence of social media and exaggerated conversations about various topics (many of which have little to do with films), as well as the intense competition within the industry and other factors. However, I also think that with the rise of OTT platforms and the evolving narrative, we are opening doors that only encourage us to improve and push boundaries.”

“With the release of my first Telugu film earlier this year and nearly completing my first Hindi film, “U Shape ki Gully,” I still have an exciting year ahead as I am about to start shooting for “Mithya 2.” It has been a series of diverse experiences, and I am incredibly enthusiastic and ready to take on new challenges,” says Avantika on her upcoming projects.

And about what inspired her to be an actor, the actress opens, “I think there are a variety of factors that contribute to forming the answer to this question. Essentially, it would be my experience in understanding what being an actor entails, the potential range of experiences I could have as an actor, and the journey it will involve. While the acting profession comes with its share of ups and downs, I absolutely love the craft and believe it offers a fulfilling journey that encourages personal growth in mental, physical, and emotional aspects.”

