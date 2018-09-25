Australian airline apologises to Shilpa Shetty after being accused of racial discrimination by actor

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on 23 September alleged that she had faced an unpleasant experience for being "brown" at the Sydney airport over her cabin luggage. Upset by an official who was curt, she says people's tone must not change with preference to colour. Following her accusations, Qantas Airlines acknowledged her complaint and tweeted an apology.

We're sorry to hear that you have had a negative experience with us today Shilpa. We have passed your feedback on to the relevant team and we hope that you have a great experience with us onboard! Khalid — Qantas (@Qantas) September 23, 2018

Shetty had shared her ordeal with a Qantas Airways lady staff member over a cabin luggage, which was deemed as 'oversized' at the check-in counter. She was allegedly unnecessarily inconvenienced even though her bag was within the dimensions specified by the airline.

Shilpa had earlier dealt with racism in 2007 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother which she went on to win.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 13:19 PM