Jada Pinkett-Smith’s former partner, August Alsina, alluded to their extramarital affair in a new song, 'Shake the World', just days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Just a week after Will Smith shook the world with his controversial Oscars slap, the R&B vocalist August Alsina is going to feature his years-long affair with Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in his brand new track named Shake the World. The singer will also pen a tell-all book about his 'entanglement' with Smith's wife.

On Monday, Alsina teased a snippet via his Instagram handle where he is heard singing, “Well, of course, some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite.”

According to The Sun, August Alsina is all set to sign a lucrative book deal that will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada Pinkett Smith. Reports suggest that several publishers are already bidding for the book and Alsina has started lining up the best deal. Reports also add that the 29-year-old singer will speak about his time with Jada Pinkett Smith living in homes owned by Will Smith, when the actor was away for filming. The singer has also confirmed that there are a lot of people fascinated by the detailed story about his time with the actress and he is happy to reveal all.

In July 2020 the Smiths had made headlines after addressing their relationship as ‘an open relationship’. Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted her affair with Alsina on her talk show named Red Table Talk and discussed it in front of the world.

Even Will Smith was also present in the episode when his wife confirmed that she met August Alsina through their son Jaden, adding that the singer would have been 23 at the time they met. She revealed that the R&B vocalist was battling genetic liver disease at that point in time.

Pinkett Smith also confessed that while she and her family was initially about Alsina's health but later on, she got into a different type of 'entanglement' with him. The actress had also added that the relationship between Will Smith and her was on the rocks at that time and the couple had separated. However, she had denied Alsina's claim that Smith had 'given his permission' to their affair.